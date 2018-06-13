Wednesday, June 13, 2018

Call for artists: Tua Lingua presents religion-inspired show, 'Holy City,' this July

All mediums and dimensions accepted

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, Jun 13, 2018 at 11:26 AM

Tua Lingua, North Charleston's DIY music venue/art gallery, presents a show this July, Holy City. If you've got art that's related to religion or anything sacred, submit it to info.tualingua@gmail.com. All mediums are welcome and there's no limit on submissions or dimensions (and no submission fee either).
The show will be held from Fri. July 13-Sun. July 15, culminating in a performance from Oakland, Ca.-based psychedelic folk and art rock artists, Faun Fables.
Location Details Tua Lingua
1813 Reynolds Ave.
North Charleston, SC
Map

