Tuesday, June 12, 2018

George Gallery will move from Bogard to Broad Street in July

Moving on down

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Jun 12, 2018 at 3:51 PM

click to enlarge 54 Broad St. is the new home of George Gallery. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • 54 Broad St. is the new home of George Gallery.
The George Gallery, currently located at 50 Bogard St., moves to 54 Broad St. this July, a space formerly occupied by both John Carroll Doyle Gallery and Ann Long Fine Art. In a press release George Gallery owner Anne Siegfried says, "I have long had tremendous respect for Ann Long and her business, and it is an honor to transition into the space."

Founded in 2013 in the Elliotborough neighborhood where it operated for five years, the George Gallery is one of the only Charleston galleries specializing in non-representational art, featuring a variety of inventive and large-scale pieces by contemporary artists. The gallery currently represents artists that include Vicki Sher, Frank Phillips, Betsy Brackin, Catherine Booker Jones, Tom Stanley, and Alan Jackson.
Related Cannonborough-Elliotborough gets new contemporary art gallery: Art on Bogard
Cannonborough-Elliotborough gets new contemporary art gallery
Art on Bogard
The corner of Cannonborough-Elliotborough is where gallerist Anne Siegfried decided to open her new contemporary art gallery, the George Gallery.
By Elizabeth Pandolfi
Features
The gallery hosts an inaugural party at its new location on Sept. 12 and solo show from Booker Jones will open on Oct. 12. Stay tuned for the gallery's summer hours on Broad Street.

Location Details The George Gallery
54 Broad St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
(843) 579-7328
Tues.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Gallery
Map

Tags: , , , , , ,

Location

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS