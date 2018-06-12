George Gallery will move from Bogard to Broad Street in July

click to enlarge Provided

54 Broad St. is the new home of George Gallery.

The George Gallery, currently located at 50 Bogard St., moves to 54 Broad St. this July, a space formerly occupied by both John Carroll Doyle Gallery and Ann Long Fine Art. In a press release George Gallery owner Anne Siegfried says, "I have long had tremendous respect for Ann Long and her business, and it is an honor to transition into the space."Founded in 2013 in the Elliotborough neighborhood where it operated for five years, the George Gallery is one of the only Charleston galleries specializing in non-representational art, featuring a variety of inventive and large-scale pieces by contemporary artists. The gallery currently represents artists that include Vicki Sher, Frank Phillips, Betsy Brackin, Catherine Booker Jones, Tom Stanley, and Alan Jackson.The gallery hosts an inaugural party at its new location on Sept. 12 and solo show from Booker Jones will open on Oct. 12. Stay tuned for the gallery's summer hours on Broad Street.