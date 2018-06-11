Monday, June 11, 2018
Select Your Seat at North Charleston's PAC open house on Mon. June 18
Settle on in
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Mon, Jun 11, 2018 at 11:06 AM
click to enlarge
It's back — Select Your Seat night at the North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center returns on Mon. June 18, offering all Charleston theater lovers the opportunity to, well, select their seats for the 2018-2019 season. From 5-7 p.m. you can enjoy live music, complimentary hors d'oeuvres, wine tasting, and backstage tours at the PAC.
Season ticket packages for fans start at $90. This year's 2018-2019 North Charleston POPS! concerts feature everything from Country Legends to Glorious Gershwin to the oh-so-timely, March Madness: Music Inspired By Sports. In a press release North Charleston POPS! conductor and musical director Nick Palmer said, "By popular request, we will be featuring the orchestra on all the concerts, while bringing to our stage top-notch guest artists performing ‘The Coolest Music’ and ‘Always the Unexpected.’ Our seventh season promises to be the best ever!”
Check the full 2018-2019 lineup out online
; single show tickets will go on sale at a later date.
Tags: North Charleston Coliseum Performing Arts Center, PAC, North Charleston POPS!, Select Your Seat, Nick Palmer, Image