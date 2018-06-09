Saturday, June 9, 2018
CANCELED: Piccolo Spoleto Finale canceled due to inclement weather
Hampton Park is too flooded
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Sat, Jun 9, 2018 at 6:14 PM
Unfortunately, due to day-long rain and inclement weather, Hampton Park is too flooded for the Piccolo Spoleto Finale,
which was supposed to take place tonight, Sat. June 9. An Instagram post from Charleston Farms shows a very flooded park.
Stay tuned for updates on tomorrow's Spoleto Festival finale, held at The Joe.
