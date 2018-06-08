New video celebrates return of Free Verse, Charleston's poetry festival, this fall

Today Marcus Amaker, Charleston's poet laureate, announced that Free Verse, the city's first poetry fest, returns to town this year after its successful inaugural run last fall. This October you can expect to experience and engage with poetry as public art, workshops, and performances on and off the peninsula. The full schedule will be announced in August.
To celebrate this announcement, Amaker and fellow Charleston poets put together a video, reciting the word's of Amaker's poem, "The pulse (a poem about Charleston)." The poem is a modern day look at our historic city, with stanzas like, "We live in Charleston, / where church steeples and cranes look over us / and multi-colored houses
/ house live-in servants, / where fast-rising hotels / rise above slow-moving clouds that cast floods on the corner / of America Street."