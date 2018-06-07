Thursday, June 7, 2018

St. Andrews Regional Library will unveil a portrait of Cynthia Hurd on Wed. June 20

As part of Kindness Week

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Jun 7, 2018 at 10:34 AM

click to enlarge This image of Hurd was used for a new portrait painted in her honor. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • This image of Hurd was used for a new portrait painted in her honor.
On Wed. June 20 at noon, the Cynthia Graham Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library will unveil a portrait of the late Cynthia Hurd, who was one of nine murdered parishioners during the 2015 Emanuel AME shooting. A 31-year Charleston County Library employee, Hurd served as the manager of St. Andrews Regional Library at the time of her death.

The ceremony to unveil Hurd's portrait (which was created by Stephanie Deshpande) will have refreshments, followed by a special event — an ice cream sundae bar at 1 p.m., as part of the branch's Kindness Week, which was organized in Hurd's memory. Check out the full list of Kindness Week activities, which includes a food drive and a reading pledge.

In a press release executive director of the Charleston Friends of the Library, Brittany Mathis, said, "Cynthia Graham Hurd had a lifelong love of reading and learning and shared that with everyone."
Location Details St. Andrew's Regional Library
1735 N. Woodmere Blvd.
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
(843) 766-2546
General Location and Library
Map

