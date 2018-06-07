St. Andrews Regional Library will unveil a portrait of Cynthia Hurd on Wed. June 20

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
This image of Hurd was used for a new portrait painted in her honor.
On Wed. June 20 at noon, the Cynthia Graham Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library will unveil a portrait of the late Cynthia Hurd, who was one of nine murdered parishioners during the 2015 Emanuel AME shooting. A 31-year Charleston County Library employee, Hurd served as the manager of St. Andrews Regional Library at the time of her death.
The ceremony to unveil Hurd's portrait (which was created by Stephanie Deshpande) will have refreshments, followed by a special event — an ice cream sundae bar at 1 p.m., as part of the branch's Kindness Week, which was organized in Hurd's memory. Check out the full list of Kindness Week
activities, which includes a food drive and a reading pledge.
In a press release executive director of the Charleston Friends of the Library, Brittany Mathis, said, "Cynthia Graham Hurd had a lifelong love of reading and learning and shared that with everyone."