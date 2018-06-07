Thursday, June 7, 2018
Local photographer Stephanie Stein presents new exhibit at Purple Buffalo Fri. June 8
Stories behind the scenes
by Connelly Hardaway
on Thu, Jun 7, 2018 at 4:16 PM
Tomorrow, Fri. June 8 at 7 p.m., you'll want to head to Purple Buffalo for a multimedia event featuring "shocking photographs and the stories behind them." At least that's how Stephanie Stein, a local photographer, describes the works in her exhibit, Rise
. The event is just $5 and you can pay at the door.
Stein's show highlights works that she created "after years of self-discovery, struggle and long hours locked away," featuring photos that are full of light and vivid colors —you can purchase 8x12 prints at the show.
In addition to Stein's photos Purple Buffalo hosts musician Don Crescendo, who CP
writer Heath Ellison has described as a "local pop artist on the final frontier." In an interview Crescendo said, "I'm really just trying to expand what a show could look like."
An anonymous book will also be on hand with a collection of writing from Stein's muses.
