Local photographer Stephanie Stein presents new exhibit at Purple Buffalo Fri. June 8

Stories behind the scenes

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Jun 7, 2018 at 4:16 PM

click to enlarge STEPHANIE STEIN
  • Stephanie Stein
Tomorrow, Fri. June 8 at 7 p.m., you'll want to head to Purple Buffalo for a multimedia event featuring "shocking photographs and the stories behind them." At least that's how Stephanie Stein, a local photographer, describes the works in her exhibit, Rise. The event is just $5 and you can pay at the door.

Stein's show highlights works that she created "after years of self-discovery, struggle and long hours locked away," featuring photos that are full of light and vivid colors —you can purchase 8x12 prints at the show.

click to enlarge STEPHANIE STEIN
  • Stephanie Stein

In addition to Stein's photos Purple Buffalo hosts musician Don Crescendo, who CP writer Heath Ellison has described as a "local pop artist on the final frontier." In an interview Crescendo said, "I'm really just trying to expand what a show could look like."
An anonymous book will also be on hand with a collection of writing from Stein's muses.

