SportsBook of Charleston presents comedy showcase Fri. June 22

click to enlarge
-
File photo
-
Keith Dee hosts comedy showcases and open mic nights around town. (He's pretty funny, too).
Free comedy? Yep. Great lineup? Mmm-hmm. Kickass emcee? Checkity check. On Fri. June 22 at 9 p.m. head to SportsBook of Charleston for a free comedy showcase featuring two out-of-towners (Paul Spratt and Tyler Rothrock), host Keith Dee, and local stand-up darling Shawna Jarrett. You can let the hosts know you're coming by registering online.
Paul Spratt grew up in Pennsylvania, and rose through a "relatively unknown" Scranton, Pa. scene to become an emerging comedian in the Big Apple. Spratt recorded his first full length comedy album, F**k Yeah! Paul's Here
, last summer, which highlights his "truthful in your face kind of honesty."
Another Pennsylvania kid, Tyler Rothrock, "lives every day scared in NYC." He's opened for Dave Attell, Michael Che, Kyle Kinane, Al Madrigal, and more. His first album, Tyler of Nazareth (pa)
debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard Comedy Chart last year.
Shawna Jarrett, a stand-up comedian based in Charleston, is the lead comic on the Charleston Comedy Bus, host of Tin Roof's monthly Get Up! Comedy Night, a past nominee for Charleston's Best Local Comic in City Paper
's Best of Awards, and our favorite person to follow on Facebook.
Keith Dee, who City Paper
featured earlier this year for his killer comedy showcases, hosts the evening, bringing his funnier than your dad, dad jokes to the stage.