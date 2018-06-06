Wednesday, June 6, 2018

City of North Charleston seeks new Artist in Residence for 2018-19

Apply today

Posted by Katie Lyons on Wed, Jun 6, 2018 at 12:19 PM

click to enlarge FLICKR USER JOHN KANNENBERG
  • Flickr user John Kannenberg


The City of North Charleston is on the hunt for their next Artist-In-Residence for the 2018-19 fiscal year. The City’s Artist-In-Residence (AIR) will share his or her unique talents, skills, and experiences by providing free visual art residencies, workshops, and demonstrations to public schools, recreation facilities, and community groups.

The AIR will serve as a key resource for the department’s outreach programs. The artist will also have the opportunity to display their work at the North Charleston City Gallery from December 2018 through January 2019 and during the North Charleston Art Fest in May 2019.

Last year’s AIR was Camela Guevara, a local textile artist, painter, and seamstress. On her Instagram, Guevara has posted shots of students learning embroidery during her residency.

This contracted position is part-time and will pay $25 an hour for up to 300 hours from August 2018 through June 2019. Program supplies are provided.

If interested, submit quality photographs or digital images of your work along with a current resume or CV by Fri. June 29 to kyeadon@northcharleston.org or mailed to the attention of Krystal Yeadon at City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department, PO Box 190016, North Charleston, SC, 29419-9016.


Related Camela Guevara reflects on our constant consumerism in You Should Sell That: Art Mundane
Camela Guevara reflects on our constant consumerism in You Should Sell That
Art Mundane
Camela Guevara had some family in town recently. All she could think to do to keep them entertained was to go shopping and take them to restaurants. Pretty mundane stuff. And that very element — the tedious nature of day-to-day events — comes to the forefront of Guevara's art. Her work lives to shift the narrative of the mundane.
By David Travis Bland
Features
Related Camela Guevara named City of North Charleston's new artist-in-residence: Bringing art to the masses
Camela Guevara named City of North Charleston's new artist-in-residence
Bringing art to the masses
The City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department has named local textile artist and painter Camela Guevara as the 2017-'18 artist-in-residence (AIR). Congrats, Camela.
By Connelly Hardaway
Culture Shock

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS