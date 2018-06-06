City of North Charleston seeks new Artist in Residence for 2018-19

click to enlarge Flickr user John Kannenberg



The City of North Charleston is on the hunt for their next Artist-In-Residence for the 2018-19 fiscal year. The City’s Artist-In-Residence (AIR) will share his or her unique talents, skills, and experiences by providing free visual art residencies, workshops, and demonstrations to public schools, recreation facilities, and community groups.



The AIR will serve as a key resource for the department’s outreach programs. The artist will also have the opportunity to display their work at the North Charleston City Gallery from December 2018 through January 2019 and during the North Charleston Art Fest in May 2019.





Last year’s AIR was Camela Guevara , a local textile artist, painter, and seamstress. On her Instagram , Guevara has posted shots of students learning embroidery during her residency.

This contracted position is part-time and will pay $25 an hour for up to 300 hours from August 2018 through June 2019. Program supplies are provided.



If interested, submit quality photographs or digital images of your work along with a current resume or CV by Fri. June 29 to kyeadon@northcharleston.org or mailed to the attention of Krystal Yeadon at City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department, PO Box 190016, North Charleston, SC, 29419-9016.



