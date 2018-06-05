Tuesday, June 5, 2018

My Charleston's hand-colored photos now on display at Redux's Gallery 1056

Familiar landscapes reimagined

click to enlarge MARIE CARLADOUS
  • Marie Carladous
In addition to Redux's current main exhibit, develop > stop > fix, art lovers can now check out My Charleston, a series of works from Marie Carladous, curated by fellow Redux artist, Gret Mackintosh. The works are on display in Gallery 1056 through July 7, Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.

In an artist's statement Carladous says, "My Charleston is a visual narration of a vision of a traveler. Picturing the city of Charleston at first as an outsider, then as a local — foreigner, now as a French Charlestonian, the artist's perspective on these now familiar landscapes are reimagined through photography."

All of the photos featured in My Charleston were taken between 2012 and 2018, with the images all developed within the past year. Each photo is hand colored, merging the artistic mediums of painting and darkroom photography creating a balanced presentation of both forms of art.
In February of 2018, the Redux Contemporary Art Center repurposed an underutilized space and started a new initiative to encourage and inspire their artists: Gallery 1056.
Earlier this year Redux Contemporary Art Studios converted an underutilized space in their expansive King Street building into Gallery 1056, which presents the work of Redux studio artists, curated by a fellow Redux artist. Redux executive director Cara Leepson describes the system as a "pay-it-forward" model, with studio artists enabling and empowering one another.
