Mitchell Hill Gallery has a new stock of their uber popular petrified wood fish

These lil sculptures will fit swimmingly in your art collection.
Earlier today I received an email from Mitchell Hill Gallery letting me know that I needed to get my petrified wood fish, and fast, while they're still in stock. Needless to say my curiosity got the best of me and so I reached out to the gallery's director, Ashley Miller with the reasonable question, "What in the heck is a petrified wood fish?"
Turns out these collector's items are not old, dried up fish (tell me your mind went there too); petrified wood fish are wooden sculptures, sourced from and carved in a petrified wood forest in Bali. And if you, like me, need a definition of petrified wood, geology.com
helps us out: "Petrified wood is a fossil. It forms when plant material is buried by sediment and protected from decay due to oxygen and organisms."
According to Miller, "We hand pick new schools of them twice a year. We try and look for the best color variation, size variety and sassiest sculpted motion — a.k.a. tail flips." Snag your very own petrified wood fish starting at $285 for a small piece, and working up to $585 for a large piece.