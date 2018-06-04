The Dogist stops in Charleston to show us a few very good pups

Head over to CharlestonAnimalSociety.org to learn more about CAS pups looking for a home.
Available for adoption: Duke, Aries, Athena, & Gander, Staffy mixes, Charleston Animal Society, North Charleston, SC • “Duke is an 80-lb lap dog who thinks cats are squeaky toys. Known escape artist – will escape your yard but not your heart. Aries is 7ish – an old boy with lots of medical issues. He’s a fat hospice dog. Athena has been here the longest. She’s a rough and rowdy player; anxious and no kids. Gander can climb a six foot fence.” @charlestonanimalsociety #RescueRide #SatoToTheRescue