The Dogist stops in Charleston to show us a few very good pups

Dogs, dogs, everywhere

Posted by Sam Spence on Mon, Jun 4, 2018 at 5:52 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM.COM/THEDOGIST
  • instagram.com/thedogist
Do you like Instagram? Do you like happy dogs? Well if you don't already, then you should tap over to The Dogist. With more than 3.2 million followers, The Dogist has been traveling the world, posting thousands of good doggo pics for years now. For the past few weeks, he's been toting around Finn, a smiley little flop-eared dog originally rescued from Puerto Rico to raise awareness of abused and abandoned dogs in the U.S. territory.

Today, Dogist has been posting some pups from the Holy City.

Let's take a look at the little guys he's introduced us to so far:

There's Bean, a teeny tiny Boston Terrier who snores.

Theodosia is a regal five-year old Goldendoodle with quite a long tongue.

Scottie is a bow-tied mix who seems very ready for his close-up.


And quite a few adoptable doggies from Charleston Animal Society, including Duke (he'll escape) and Athena (she's anxious.)

Head over to CharlestonAnimalSociety.org to learn more about CAS pups looking for a home.

