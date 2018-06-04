Monday, June 4, 2018
Gaillard Center launching Palmer Club program for young leaders in the arts
by Connelly Hardaway
Mon, Jun 4, 2018 at 10:55 AM
This could be you! Enjoying the arts!
Last week the Gaillard announced a new initiative — the Palmer Club, a membership-based network of young Charleston community leaders within the arts. The club hosts a launch party on Thurs. June 21 from 5-7 p.m. at the Gaillard Center's terrace, featuring live music from Zoe Child and Becca Smith, along with specialty cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. The party is free to attend but RSVPs are strongly encouraged.
In a press release the Palmer Club is described as a group that "engages young community leaders within the arts through a selection of exclusive programs and events, private behind-the-scenes tours, and receptions. Palmer Club members have the opportunity to meet and network with others who are passionate about the arts."
Members will enjoy monthly events during the 2018-2019 season. During its inaugural year, the Palmer Club membership is $99, and $198 for a dual membership. For more info on the club, you can email development manager at the Gaillard, Gage Baxter at gbaxter@gaillardcenter.com.
