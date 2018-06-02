VENUE CHANGE: PURE Theatre's 'Stages' moves to Chapel Theatre for remainder of Piccolo

Provided

David Lee Nelson's play, Stages, is deeply sad — and really funny.

Editor Kinsey Gidick deems David Lee Nelson's one man play about stage four colon cancer, "an antidote to apathy." And we could all probably use a little more of that in our lives, no? Check outbeing performed at Piccolo Spoleto through Thursday June 7, at a new venue starting tonight. Nelson's bittersweet show will no longer be taking place at PURE, but at Chapel Theatre, located at 172 Calhoun St.is held tonight at 6 p.m., tomorrow (Sunday) at 5 p.m., and Wed. June 6 and Thurs. June 7 at 6 p.m.