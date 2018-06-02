Saturday, June 2, 2018

VENUE CHANGE: PURE Theatre's 'Stages' moves to Chapel Theatre for remainder of Piccolo

Same show, new spot

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Sat, Jun 2, 2018 at 1:48 PM

David Lee Nelson's play, Stages, is deeply sad — and really funny. - PROVIDED
  • David Lee Nelson's play, Stages, is deeply sad — and really funny.
Editor Kinsey Gidick deems David Lee Nelson's one man play about stage four colon cancer, "an antidote to apathy." And we could all probably use a little more of that in our lives, no? Check out Stages, being performed at Piccolo Spoleto through Thursday June 7, at a new venue starting tonight. Nelson's bittersweet show will no longer be taking place at PURE, but at Chapel Theatre, located at 172 Calhoun St. Stages is held tonight at 6 p.m., tomorrow (Sunday) at 5 p.m., and Wed. June 6 and Thurs. June 7 at 6 p.m.
Theater
Event Details Stages
@ Chapel Theatre
172 Calhoun St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Saturdays, 6 p.m., Sundays, 5 p.m., Thursdays, 6 p.m. and Wed., June 6, 6 p.m. Continues through June 7
Price: $26
Theater
Map

