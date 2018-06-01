In tweet to Shep Rose, supermodel Chrissy Teigen doesn't seem to like T-Rav's new girlfriend either

click to enlarge
-
Bravo Screenshot
-
Perfect. The perfect screencap
Chrissy Teigen — supermodel and professional Twitter personality (that's a compliment) — @'ed Southern Charm's Shep Rose this morning, commiserating over the "meanest shit" Thomas Ravenel's new girlfriend, Ashley, said on last night's episode.
Our Southern Charm
expert, Dustin Waters, filled us in on what went down: Thomas Ravenel's new girlfriend Ashley spent most of last night's episode pissing everyone off. Continuing their talk from last week, she questioned Kathryn's parenting — saying that Kathryn hardly ever sees her kids — and was generally rude to Shep and Chelsea. Chrissy also mentioned Ashley saying "good talk" to Shep after he had tried to ask her to behave more cordially. Dismissing Shep as he walked away, Ashley gave him a "good talk" to further cement her position as this season's main antagonist.
Waters' official take on Ashley's role in the show? "As the newest addition to Southern Charm
, Ashley has positioned herself as the Drake
to Kathryn's Pusha T. While Ashley seems to have been successful in verbally wounding Kathryn by criticizing her abilities as a mother, it is very likely that Ashley will get her comeuppance when Kathryn drags her in public at the next televised event requiring formal wear."
Earlier this week Shep tweeted praise for Teigen, saying, "@chrissyteigen makes me laugh, think and also makes me hungry." (Same).
Both Teigen and Rose are notorious for their public Twitter convos, and we're looking forward to seeing where this one goes. Find out more about last night's episode with Dustin Waters' full SoCharm recap right here.