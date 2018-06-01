In tweet to Shep Rose, supermodel Chrissy Teigen doesn't seem to like T-Rav's new girlfriend either

Confessions of a Southern Charm Newbie: Where is Charleston on the Van Halen Spectrum?

S5, E9

Whoo. What a wait it has been this past seven days. Last week's episode of Southern Charm ended on a “To be continued” while the cast was all on vacation in Hilton Head. If you've spent the past seven days languishing over what fate will befall our crew, just remember that the biggest threat in Hilton Head is dying under the weight of your third wife.

By Dustin Waters

Holy Cinema