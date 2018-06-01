Shutterbugs: Head to North Charleston's Tua Lingua for a real deal darkroom experience

click to enlarge

Dust off your film cameras and head over to Tua Lingua, North Charleston’s music venue/art gallery/event space/place of experimentation for the grand opening of their new darkroom on Sun. June 3.



From noon to 4 p.m., their new location on Reynolds Ave will have photography demonstrations, information, and a Q&A.



There will also be vendors selling their handmade creations and local artists ready to talk about, well, art. Director and co-owner Nathan Petro says the darkroom is a first for North Charleston and there will be five photo enlargers so photographers can work simultaneously. Tua Lingua is offering multiple classes for all skill levels such as an intro to black and white film weekend ($375), a workshop for digital photography technique ($89) and intro to film process and proofing ($89).

Check out their Facebook page for details about upcoming classes and workshops.