Mitchell Hill's 'Mossy Effervescence' exhibit mimics the Lowcountry's iconic Spanish moss

On Fri. June 8, make your way over to Mitchell Hill for an artist reception featuring New York based talent Jeannie Weissglass and Athens, Georgia artist Susan Hable. This collaboration brings both artists together for their group display,featuring paper-framed pieces with floating edges that mimic the natural droop of mossy branches scattered around the gallery.Weissglass is known for keeping viewers on their toes with her long list of experimental mediums including vintage wallpaper, oil paint, glitter, and short stop motion animation. Her animation is unique; you can see her process through the leftover marks of her eraser in this single surface presentation.Hable, meanwhile, is the mastermind and artist behind the successful Hable Construction Design Studio. Drawing inspiration from her passion for gardening, Hable’s work reflects the natural beauty of the Earth through her style and focus on simplicity. With a color scheme centered around black and white, her work is clean with occasional hints of blue and green strokes. Hable’s furniture collection, Hable for Hickory Chair, along with her book,, will also be available at the reception.