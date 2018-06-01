Check out concurrent abstract exhibits at the North Charleston City Gallery starting Fri. June 1

click to enlarge Provided

Jonathan Rice, 'Are We There Yet.'

Michael Hayes, 'Black and Purple Forms'

Local artist Michael Hayes and North Carolina-based artist Jonathan Rice will have their work featured at the North Charleston City Gallery throughout the month of June.Treating his home studio on Johns Island as a personal laboratory, Hayes showcases a bold play on texture with his personal collection of abstract oil paintings. What starts as random marks on canvas organically turns attention to depth and detail, revealing complexity through layers of paint and carefully selected color schemes. Hayes cites post war Abstract Expressionist painters as major influences along with European masters like Cezanne and Picasso.Abstract painter Jonathan Rice presents a selection of acrylic and mixed media works from his series. "I explore the relevance of the indescribable, and work toward the understanding of that which can't always be understood," said Rice in a press release.If Rice's work looks familiar, you may have seen it on the cover of a book or from an online magazine — he's done artwork for, and. Rice is also an award-winning poet, author, and founding editor ofCheck out the concurrent exhibits of abstract paintings at the gallery; gallery hours are Tuesdays noon to 5 p.m., Wednesdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Fridays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.