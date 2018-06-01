Friday, June 1, 2018

Charleston Community Yoga hosts Ink + Asana with artist Carrie Beth Waghorn

Fluid movement

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Fri, Jun 1, 2018 at 9:34 AM


The body becomes more than human in yoga poses — locust, eagle, turtle, dog, cat, cow. It's a lot like painting, to take yourself outside of the mind body while delving deeply into the mind body. It's otherworldly and grounding, allowing the painter/yogi to become exactly whoever they'd like to be: Maybe it's a baby cobra, weight in the hands light, feet glued to the ground, or maybe it's an explorer of the divine feminine, inking the forms of nude women on blank canvases, weight in the hands light, feet grounded.
Related Carrie Beth Waghorn reclaims the female form with her nude paintings: The Body Electric
Carrie Beth Waghorn reclaims the female form with her nude paintings
The Body Electric
Carrie Beth Waghorn is a light. The world, as it is today, can seem dark, or at best, hazy, requiring us to squint our eyes until something like love or goodness peers through. Waghorn is, with every piece of art she creates, shining just a little bit more light into that haziness.
By Connelly Hardaway
Features
Celebrating the influx of art in the city during Piccolo and Spoleto, Community Yoga has decided to host a class that explores both of these mediums of expression.

Fri. June 1 from 6 to 8 p.m., yoga teacher Katie Daehler will lead a 90-minute slow flow and painter Carrie Beth Waghorn will capture, with Japanese ink on paper, the fluidity of movement of each student during class. Each yogi will take home a piece of art that was composed during the event, and will cheers to the evening (and the beginning of June) with a glass of bubbly and treats post class.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online.
Event Details Ink + Asana
@ Charleston Community Yoga
815 Savannah Highway #102
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
When: Fri., June 1, 6-8 p.m.
Price: $40
Buy Tickets
Visual Arts and Wellness
Map

Tags: , , ,

Related Events

  •  Ink + Asana @ Charleston Community Yoga

    • Fri., June 1, 6-8 p.m. $40
    • Buy Tickets

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS