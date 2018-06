Charleston Community Yoga hosts Ink + Asana with artist Carrie Beth Waghorn

The body becomes more than human in yoga poses — locust, eagle, turtle, dog, cat, cow. It's a lot like painting, to take yourself outside of the mind body while delving deeply into the mind body. It's otherworldly and grounding, allowing the painter/yogi to become exactly whoever they'd like to be: Maybe it's a baby cobra, weight in the hands light, feet glued to the ground, or maybe it's an explorer of the divine feminine, inking the forms of nude women on blank canvases, weight in the hands light, feet grounded.Celebrating the influx of art in the city during Piccolo and Spoleto, Community Yoga has decided to host a class that explores both of these mediums of expression.Fri. June 1 from 6 to 8 p.m., yoga teacher Katie Daehler will lead a 90-minute slow flow and painter Carrie Beth Waghorn will capture, with Japanese ink on paper, the fluidity of movement of each student during class. Each yogi will take home a piece of art that was composed during the event, and will cheers to the evening (and the beginning of June) with a glass of bubbly and treats post class.Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online