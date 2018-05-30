Catch free jazz at Prohibition throughout Piccolo Spoleto

click to enlarge
Noah Jones performs at Prohibition on Wed. May 30 and Thurs. May 31.
Happy hump day, Charleston. We're here to help you get through this work week with some good news: In case you hadn't heard, Charleston Jazz has teamed up with Piccolo Spoleto and Prohibition, presenting free concerts at the restaurant every night for the rest of the fest, through June 9.
Tonight, Wed. May 30, at 9 p.m. head to Prohibition to hear the sounds of the Noah Jones Quartet
— a band featuring a 19-year-old CofC student, Jones, who doesn't classify his music into any one genre. He says, "If it's good music, it should be a part of the scene." The Wando High School jazz quartet opens for Jones.
Robbie Madison
takes the Prohibition stage at 9 p.m. on Thurs. May 31, performing music that has its roots in gospel, jazz, and classical styles. Madison sings, with Noah Jones on keyboards, Seth Monahan on guitar, Tim Khayat on bass, and Brandon Brooks on drums.
On Fri. June 1 at 7 p.m., catch Maritime Electric
, a Charleston-based brass band bringing all the funky of New Orleans to town. You'll see Todd Beals on trumpet, Jack Petit on saxophone, Bill McSweeney on trombone, Bryan Motte on guitar, Steve Sandifer on drums, and Chris Bluemel on tuba.
Are you humming already — imagining these sweet tunes? Check the full lineup of artists online
, and make your way to Prohibition.