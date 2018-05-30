Art in the City returns for its eighth annual White Party at Mitchell Hill

click to enlarge Provided

On an art binge? If the 17 days of Spoleto Festival USA and Piccolo Spoleto have your creative senses wanting more and more, then check out the annual Art in the City White Party, returning to Mitchell Hill Gallery this Fri. June 1 at 6 p.m.Hosted by the Roper St. Francis Ryan White Wellness Center, 100 percent of proceeds raised from the event and auction will benefit the center, which raises awareness and funds for the fight against HIV/AIDS in Charleston. The organization's vision is to foster an HIV-free generation through quality care, case management, prevention, outreach, and advocacy. Ten percent of gallery sales on June 1 will also be donated back to the program.The silent auction and luck-of-the-draw raffles will feature donated artwork including paintings, jewelry, artisan crafts, photography prints, and more. "The art auction gets better every year with contributions of all sizes, mediums, and values. It's a way to add to your art collection while supporting an amazing cause," said Mitchell Hill Gallery director Ashley Miller in a press release.In addition to the auction, there will be music from DJ Lonatron, drinks from Cherryshine Whiskey and Kombucha Kart with special guest bartenders The Cocktail Bandits, and catering from the One80 Place job training program. Local drag performer Brooke Collins emcees the evening.Guests are encouraged to wear all-white, and to donate $10 at the door.



