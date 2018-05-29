Your eyes may deceive you in Robert Lange Studios' newest exhibit

click to enlarge George Ayers

"Bananas." 11x14" oil on panel.

click to enlarge Sharon Moody

"Featuring the Trickster!" 16x16" oil on panel.

click to enlarge George Ayers

"Egg Drop." 11x14" oil on panel

click to enlarge Patrick Nevins

"Food Chain." 7x10" oil on panel.

click to enlarge Ted Polomis

"Carry a Toon" 15x21" oil on panel.

click to enlarge Sharon Moody

Robert Lange Studios' latest exhibit,, features contemporary trompe l'oeil paintings from 20 artists from around the world. In case you missed out on your college art 101 course, trompe l'oeil means "deceive the eye" en Francais, and you can see why when you look at some of the exhibit's offerings.opens Fri. June 1 with a reception from 6-8 p.m., and will be on display throughout the month of June.Participating artists include Patrick Kramer, Erik Johnson, Natalie Featherston, Mia Bergeron, Anne Marie Kornahuck, and Robert Lange. In a press release, Lange says, "Years ago I remember hearing a story about one artist painting a fly on top of another artist's painting to see if he could fool him. Ever since then I've had a fascination with how trompe l'oeil forces the viewer to smile and question what their own eyes are seeing."Kornahuck, too, likes to push the boundaries of form, creating her first trompe l'oeil piece for this show. She says, "I'm inspired by the flow and folds of fabric — the way the light moves over the surface — it was a natural step for me to make these fabric pieces appear even more three dimensional."