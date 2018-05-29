Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Your eyes may deceive you in Robert Lange Studios' newest exhibit

Fool us once ...

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, May 29, 2018 at 3:35 PM

click to enlarge "Bananas." 11x14" oil on panel. - GEORGE AYERS
  • George Ayers
  • "Bananas." 11x14" oil on panel.
Robert Lange Studios' latest exhibit, Fool Me Once, features contemporary trompe l'oeil paintings from 20 artists from around the world. In case you missed out on your college art 101 course, trompe l'oeil means "deceive the eye" en Francais, and you can see why when you look at some of the exhibit's offerings. Fool Me Once opens Fri. June 1 with a reception from 6-8 p.m., and will be on display throughout the month of June.

click to enlarge "Featuring the Trickster!" 16x16" oil on panel. - SHARON MOODY
  • Sharon Moody
  • "Featuring the Trickster!" 16x16" oil on panel.
Participating artists include Patrick Kramer, Erik Johnson, Natalie Featherston, Mia Bergeron, Anne Marie Kornahuck, and Robert Lange. In a press release, Lange says, "Years ago I remember hearing a story about one artist painting a fly on top of another artist's painting to see if he could fool him. Ever since then I've had a fascination with how trompe l'oeil forces the viewer to smile and question what their own eyes are seeing."

click to enlarge "Egg Drop." 11x14" oil on panel - GEORGE AYERS
  • George Ayers
  • "Egg Drop." 11x14" oil on panel

Kornahuck, too, likes to push the boundaries of form, creating her first trompe l'oeil piece for this show. She says, "I'm inspired by the flow and folds of fabric — the way the light moves over the surface — it was a natural step for me to make these fabric pieces appear even more three dimensional."
click to enlarge "Food Chain." 7x10" oil on panel. - PATRICK NEVINS
  • Patrick Nevins
  • "Food Chain." 7x10" oil on panel.
click to enlarge "Carry a Toon" 15x21" oil on panel. - TED POLOMIS
  • Ted Polomis
  • "Carry a Toon" 15x21" oil on panel.


click to enlarge SHARON MOODY
  • Sharon Moody
Event Details Fool Me Once
@ Robert Lange Studios
2 Queen St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Fri., June 1, 6-8 p.m. and June 1-30
Price: Free to attend
Visual Arts
Map

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

  |  

Location

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Fool Me Once @ Robert Lange Studios

    • Fri., June 1, 6-8 p.m. and June 1-30 Free to attend

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS