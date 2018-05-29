Tuesday, May 29, 2018
The Wham Bam Glitter Glam Burlesque tour rolls into town on Thurs. June 7
All that glitters is gold
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Tue, May 29, 2018 at 3:45 PM
click to enlarge
Pull out the nipple tassels, ladies, some major burlesque inspo heads to town on Thurs. June 7 at 9 p.m. with the Wham Bam Glitter Glam Burlesque tour. Featuring local burlesque and cabaret darling, Evelyn DeVere, Wham Bam Glitter Glam is currently touring the country, and we're lucky enough to have a show right here in town, at the Tin Roof. Tickets are just $10 and can be purchased at the door.
Hosted by Fancy Feast — winner of Miss Coney Island
2016 — this show highlights the talents of DeVere, Seattle-based performer Porcelain, and Tiger Bay (who's also taken home the Miss Coney award, along with the "Huh?" Golden Pastie Awards at NYBF). Each performer offers a little something special in her striptease, so get ready for the slow and sensual — and the more energetic.
