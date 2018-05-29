Tuesday, May 29, 2018

King Street Collective's Fiore exhibit celebrates life, love, and creative collaboration

Flower power

Posted by Christina Burnley on Tue, May 29, 2018 at 4:46 PM

click to enlarge NICHOLAS OVERSTREET
  • Nicholas Overstreet

On Thurs. May 31 join the celebration as King Street Collective commemorates love, life and all things art at the new Fiore exhibition.

The exhibit will feature painter Tori Gugielmi, photographers Taylor Jarvis and Nicholas Overstreet, digital artist Nick Samuels, and two floral designers, Nathalie Rumph and Noah Sanderson, who are creating installations around the 2D work.

click to enlarge TAYLOR JARVIS
  • Taylor Jarvis
King Street Collective director Sarah Frierson says "Tori's work is what sparked the idea of the entire show, and she is our featured artist. Fiore is Italian for flower and there is a theme of Spring and the beauty of flowers in the work, as well as a feeling of an Italian escape, including Nicholas Overstreet's photography work of Italy. The floral designers and Tori are all Collective members so we wanted to showcase their talents first and foremost, and found a great group of artists whose work we also love to collaborate with for the exhibit."

 The event will run from 6 to 9 p.m, overflowing with art, music, food, and wine.

Event Details Fiore
@ King Street Collective
1102 King Street
Mt. Pleasant
Charleston, SC
When: Thu., May 31, 6-9 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Visual Arts
Map

