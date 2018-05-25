Friday, May 25, 2018

Black Ink: A Charleston African American Book Festival puts out call for authors

The power of the pen

Black Ink: A Charleston African-American book festival will return for its third year on Sat. September 8.

Black Ink, presented by the Charleston Friends of the Library, was started to support local black writers and to give them a platform to come together and share their literary talents.

The 2017 fest had more than 500 attendees, with over 50 authors in attendance, and a featured keynote address from Newberry Award winning author, Kwame Alexander.

When CP interviewed Alexander last fall, he said that: "Coming down to the Black Ink Festival is an opportunity for me to continue in that tradition of being inspired by young people and hopefully offering something back to them ... seeing those words become electric, and come off the page and come onto the stage is an opportunity to get kids even more excited to read."


The festival is free to the public and will include author discussions and signings, a spoken word performance, a panel of black authors, and vendor exhibits.


If you are a local published author, please send your contact information and the title of your latest book to blackinkbookfest@gmail.com.

