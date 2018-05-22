Tuesday, May 22, 2018

'Denmark Vesey's Garden' talk to be moderated by activist Tamika Gadsden

Food for thought

Posted by Christina Burnley

Good food and great conversation make for the ideal combination at Itinerate Literate's “Food for Thought: A Conversation and Book Signing.”

On Sat. June 16 arrive hungry at Harold’s Cabin to listen in as award-winning historians — and former Charleston residents — Blaine Roberts and Ethan J. Kytle discuss their new book, Denmark Vesey’s Garden: Slavery and Memory in the Cradle of the Confederacy.


Local activist, Tamika Gadsden, who's also the host of the Mic’d Up podcast, will moderate a question-and-answer segment following an interview with both authors. Roberts and Kytle will both be available to sign copies of the book following the segment.



Mobile bookstore Itinerant Literate will provide a book with each event ticket. For those who already have a copy on their shelf, an event-only ticket can be obtained through Eventbrite. The discussion will include complimentary hors d'oeuvres, and a specialty cocktail crafted by Harold's Cabin will be available for purchase.


