AccessAbility presents second annual Art in the Dark

click to enlarge Provided

Join Access Ability this Thurs. May 24 for their second annual Art in the Dark event in North Charleston, an experience for inspiration and human connection. Inspired by the world of Willy Wonka, this all-inclusive event will feature art across all mediums from hands-on art projects to live music and everything in between.

Art in the Dark emphasizes community inclusion as expressed through passionate artists and amateurs of all ages. This exhibition and friendly competition embodies an all sensory experience that everyone can enjoy.

AccessAbility Executive Director Julia Martinelli created this event to be open to everyone, with or without disabilities. Bring your family and friends as you enjoy local art with a purpose.