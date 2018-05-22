Tuesday, May 22, 2018

AccessAbility presents second annual Art in the Dark

Shining a light

Posted by Christina Burnley on Tue, May 22, 2018 at 12:11 PM

click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided

Join Access Ability this Thurs. May 24 for their second annual Art in the Dark event in North Charleston, an experience for inspiration and human connection. Inspired by the world of Willy Wonka, this all-inclusive event will feature art across all mediums from hands-on art projects to live music and everything in between.


Art in the Dark emphasizes community inclusion as expressed through passionate artists and amateurs of all ages. This exhibition and friendly competition embodies an all sensory experience that everyone can enjoy.


AccessAbility Executive Director Julia Martinelli created this event to be open to everyone, with or without disabilities. Bring your family and friends as you enjoy local art with a purpose.

Event Details Art in the Dark
When: Thu., May 24, 5-9 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Family + Kids, Visual Arts and Benefits + Fundraisers

Tags: , ,

Related Events

  • Art in the Dark (Family + Kids)

    • Thu., May 24, 5-9 p.m. Free to attend

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS