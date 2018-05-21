Heart of Gold Gallery presents Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers images

click to enlarge © Herb Greene / Heart of Gold Gallery

The Grateful Dead on Haight and Ashbury St. 1966

click to enlarge © Amalie R. Rothschild

The Allman Brothers- Backstage at the Fillmore East 1971

Heart of Gold Gallery — Mt. P's go-to fine art gallery for music photos — presents a pretty cool exhibit, tomorrow, Tues. May 22, from 5:30-8 p.m. Check out photos of the Grateful Dead and the Allman Brothers, from photogs Herb Greene and Amalie R. Rothschild, respectively.Gallery owner Aaron Zych invites guests to swing by for a drink and an eyeful of cool photos — and, for most Mt. Pleasant-ites, a welcome reprieve from traffic.