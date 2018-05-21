Monday, May 21, 2018

Heart of Gold Gallery presents Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers images

Pure gold

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Mon, May 21, 2018 at 1:14 PM

click to enlarge The Grateful Dead on Haight and Ashbury St. 1966 - © HERB GREENE / HEART OF GOLD GALLERY
  • © Herb Greene / Heart of Gold Gallery
  • The Grateful Dead on Haight and Ashbury St. 1966

Heart of Gold Gallery — Mt. P's go-to fine art gallery for music photos — presents a pretty cool exhibit, tomorrow, Tues. May 22, from 5:30-8 p.m. Check out photos of the Grateful Dead and the Allman Brothers, from photogs Herb Greene and Amalie R. Rothschild, respectively.

Related Mt. P's Heart of Gold gallery displays works in new Music Hall exhibit: Music photography in the Music Hall
Mt. P's Heart of Gold gallery displays works in new Music Hall exhibit
Music photography in the Music Hall
On Wed. March 14, a new exhibit is opening at the Charleston Music Hall, a recent visual arts endeavor at the Hall that's featured a lot of great local art. Mt. Pleasant's Heart of Gold Gallery is presenting the exhibit, which features Heart of Gold’s signature music photography.
By Will Allen
Culture Shock

Gallery owner Aaron Zych invites guests to swing by for a drink and an eyeful of cool photos — and, for most Mt. Pleasant-ites, a welcome reprieve from traffic.
click to enlarge The Allman Brothers- Backstage at the Fillmore East 1971 - © AMALIE R. ROTHSCHILD
  • © Amalie R. Rothschild
  • The Allman Brothers- Backstage at the Fillmore East 1971
Event Details Heart of Gold Gallery: Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers
@ Heart of Gold Gallery
414 Whilden St.
Mt. Pleasant
Mount Pleasant, SC
When: Tue., May 22, 5:30-8 p.m.
Price: Free to attend
Visual Arts
Map

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Events

  • Heart of Gold Gallery: Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers @ Heart of Gold Gallery

    • Tue., May 22, 5:30-8 p.m. Free to attend

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS