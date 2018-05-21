Monday, May 21, 2018
Heart of Gold Gallery presents Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers images
Pure gold
by Connelly Hardaway
on Mon, May 21, 2018 at 1:14 PM
© Herb Greene / Heart of Gold Gallery
The Grateful Dead on Haight and Ashbury St. 1966
Heart of Gold Gallery — Mt. P's go-to fine art gallery for music photos — presents a pretty cool exhibit, tomorrow, Tues. May 22, from 5:30-8 p.m. Check out photos of the Grateful Dead and the Allman Brothers, from photogs Herb Greene and Amalie R. Rothschild, respectively.
Gallery owner Aaron Zych invites guests to swing by for a drink and an eyeful of cool photos — and, for most Mt. Pleasant-ites, a welcome reprieve from traffic.
© Amalie R. Rothschild
The Allman Brothers- Backstage at the Fillmore East 1971
