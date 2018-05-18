Charleston painter Alexandria Searles a.k.a. MorowaMosai is Jahde Atelier's Spoleto artist-in-residence

click to enlarge
Meet and greet with Searles on Fri. May 25 from noon to 4 p.m. Then see a Spoleto show, duh.
Like we mentioned yesterday
— Spoleto season does something to the arts in Charleston. And trust us when we say we couldn't be more excited for it. Joining the Spoleto-inspired art festivities is Jahde Made Atelier, a leather boutique on Queen Street that works hard to host area artists during pop-ups and shows.
This Spoleto season the boutique presents local painter and visual artist, Alexandria Searles, who creates under the moniker MorowaMosai.
Join Searles for an artist meet and greet, 12-4 p.m. on Fri. May 25 where you can enjoy light refreshments before heading out to catch a show or two.
Searles, who teaches art techniques to middle school children through North Charleston's Metanoia, describes her art as Afrocentric, empowered femininity. Searles says, "I feel fortunate that I am able to use this gift to inspire, advocate, and promote diversity across racial and cultural divides. It is my goal to inspire others to pursue their dreams with urgency, advocate for people of color and women, while forging a bridge through our shared commonalties — we are more alike than we are different."