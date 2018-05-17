Grand Bohemian gallery presents live painting of three models during Spoleto-inspired event

click to enlarge Provided

Briahna Wenke and Samantha Rueter paint three models during an event at the Grand Bohemian Gallery. The models will become a part of these large paintings, featured in the background.

There's something about Spoleto season that seems to influence local art galleries and artists — everyone is feeling extra creative, and perhaps, even, more bold. Creativity and boldness combine in Grand Bohemian Gallery's special Spoleto-inspired event,, a live painting of living models by local artists Briahna Wenke and Samantha Rueter. Held on Sat. May 26 from 5-8 p.m. the event is free and open to the public.In an artists' statement about the show, Rueter and Wenke say, "We all have stories. Layers. That have been slathered on us since birth. Circumstances that are written for us without our permission. Compassion or neglect, confidence or doubt, beauty or horror — all of it. A physical manifestation of our experiences, we stash it away in our bodies and carry on. If you’re optimistic and willing, it might one day turn out to be something you can look at without having your stomach turn."Wenke and Rueter will paint three models as part of a larger scene against a backdrop of fixed paintings; once complete, the models will be posed together, connected in front of the two paintings they have become a part of.Live violin music by Alex Agrest of the Charleston Symphony Orchestra will play, with refreshments served by Grand Bohemian's restaurant, Eleve. At 7:30 p.m. there will be a live auction of the two large, fixed paintings (models not for sale), with a portion of proceeds donated to Creative Mornings Charleston.Get a sneak peek of what to expect with this short video, produced by Mary Beth Creates: