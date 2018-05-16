Royal wedding fans will want to snag Tim Banks' latest illustration

Local illustrator Tim Banks is constantly drawing cute and quirky creations — from the beasts in hiskids' book to a recent super hero for Town Carolina magazine, Banks has a knack for what the people want. And we all know that a lot of people want to celebrate the upcoming Royal Wedding — this Saturday, y'all — of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.Today Banks shared a prim and proper dog, wearing a fascinator, no less, in honor of the Royal Wedding, and he says that you can message him if you're interested in the pic. Hop on it, before your dreams drive off in a horse and carriage.