Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Royal wedding fans will want to snag Tim Banks' latest illustration

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, May 16, 2018 at 3:32 PM

Local illustrator Tim Banks is constantly drawing cute and quirky creations — from the beasts in his Monsters of Charleston kids' book to a recent super hero for Town Carolina magazine, Banks has a knack for what the people want. And we all know that a lot of people want to celebrate the upcoming Royal Wedding — this Saturday, y'all — of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Today Banks shared a prim and proper dog, wearing a fascinator, no less, in honor of the Royal Wedding, and he says that you can message him if you're interested in the pic. Hop on it, before your dreams drive off in a horse and carriage.

