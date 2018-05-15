Tour the South Carolina Aquarium during Mary Alice Monroe's upcoming book launch

click to enlarge

If you're reading a book that has the word beach in its title, heavily features sea life, and is written by an author with a pleasant-sounding double name, there's a good chance you've got one of Mary Alice Monroe's tomes in your hands. Celebrate the Lowcountry writer at the release of her latest book,, on Thurs. May 24 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 and include a signed hard copy of, a meet and greet with Monroe, snacks, booze, and a tour of the South Carolina Aquarium, including the Zucker Family Sea Turtle Recovery center.bestselling author of totally decent, easily digestible titles such as, andMonroe is a prolific writer with a knack for what the people want — romance, dolphins, and some sweet tea. Monroe is also a champion of the voiceless, namely, sea creatures like dolphins and sea turtles.specifically features the S.C. aquarium as well as its sea turtle rehabilitation efforts.All proceeds from this event will benefit the sea turtle care center.