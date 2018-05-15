Tour the South Carolina Aquarium during Mary Alice Monroe's upcoming book launch

click to enlarge
If you're reading a book that has the word beach in its title, heavily features sea life, and is written by an author with a pleasant-sounding double name, there's a good chance you've got one of Mary Alice Monroe's tomes in your hands. Celebrate the Lowcountry writer at the release of her latest book, Beach House Reunion
, on Thurs. May 24 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 and include a signed hard copy of Beach House Reunion
, a meet and greet with Monroe, snacks, booze, and a tour of the South Carolina Aquarium, including the Zucker Family Sea Turtle Recovery center.
A New York Times
bestselling author of totally decent, easily digestible titles such as The Summer's End
, Beach House for Rent
, and The Book Club,
Monroe is a prolific writer with a knack for what the people want — romance, dolphins, and some sweet tea. Monroe is also a champion of the voiceless, namely, sea creatures like dolphins and sea turtles. Beach House Reunion
specifically features the S.C. aquarium as well as its sea turtle rehabilitation efforts.
All proceeds from this event will benefit the sea turtle care center.