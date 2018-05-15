North Charleston's Riverfront Park now boasts a feminist flower sculpture

click to enlarge
Perhaps one of the most public of the public displays of art in North Charleston, Riverfront Park's annual outdoor sculpture competition brings beautiful, big pieces of art to the great outdoors. The competition, presented as part of the North Charleston Arts Fest
, results in an 11 month exhibition that offers both established and emerging artists the opportunity to display their sculptures.
Out of 94 submissions, 13 sculptures were pre-juried into the outdoor exhibition, by New York-based independent curator, Lilly Wei. Once installed at the exhibit site, Wei made her selections for best in show, outstanding merit, and honorable mentions.
Joni Youkins-Herzog took home best in show for her piece, "Vuida," which Wei praised in a press release, saying, "I very much liked its playfulness and a subversive feminism that quickly shifted into the feminist, as the flower became a trumpet of sorts, a loudspeaker, perhaps, that says that flowers, (and women) should speak out, boldly broadcasting messages that need to be heard."
In addition to "Vuida," four other sculptures were acknowledged: John Ross's "Yellowfish" took home the outstanding merit prize; Charlie Brouwer's "Hallelujah," Lena Daly's "Battery No. 1," and Hanna Jubran's "Moonlight Sonata," took home the three honorable mentions. Head to Riverfront Park to check out all of the sculptures.