Tuesday, May 15, 2018

Mayor Tecklenburg hosts two Piccolo Spoleto previews on Wednesday and Thursday

Festival season is 10 days away

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, May 15, 2018 at 1:11 PM

click to enlarge You may catch this guy playing the piano at this year's Piccolo Spoleto receptions. - KRIS MANNING
  • Kris Manning
  • You may catch this guy playing the piano at this year's Piccolo Spoleto receptions.

In T-minus 10 days two big ol' arts festivals descend on the city — Spoleto Festival USA and Charleston's Piccolo Spoleto Festival. While we've teased both festivals online and in print, there are few substitutions for seeing what these fests have to offer in person. Tomorrow, Wed. May 16 at 6 p.m. and Thurs. May 17 at 5 p.m., head to West Ashley's The Schoolhouse, and Downtown's City Gallery, respectively, for two mayor's preview receptions. The receptions are free and open to the public — but you if you can RSVP, that's always appreciated
Culture Shock

If you head to West Ashley's preview you have the opportunity to see what West of the Ashley has to offer during Piccolo Spoleto (preview video below). And if you make your way to downtown's reception, well, you're in for a treat. You'll get to see some of the work on display in A Dialogue in Black and White (stay tuned for a full preview in tomorrow's issue) — an exhibit with over 60 artists, creating works of all mediums based on 30+ topics, like 'death penalty' and 'racism.'
At both receptions, though, you can look out for Mayor John Tecklenburg on the keys. That's right, according to the City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs' director Scott Watson, with pianos accessible at both venues, there's a chance Teck will break into impromptu musical performances. Here's to hoping.

