Mayor Tecklenburg hosts two Piccolo Spoleto previews on Wednesday and Thursday

Piccolo tickets on sale now — here's what you should see

It's festival season baby

Tickets for the City of Charleston's Spoleto-adjacent arts festival, Piccolo Spoleto, go on sale today, Tues. May 1. The box office is held in the same location as Spoleto's, at the Gaillard Center downtown. In addition to in-person sales, you can snag tickets online at piccolospoleto.com or by calling (866) 811-4111.

By Connelly Hardaway

Culture Shock