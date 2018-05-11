Friday, May 11, 2018
Get $15 tickets to the final two shows of Midtown Theatre's 'Broadway Bound'
The price of fame
Eugene and Stanley draw from their family lives to create funny material in 'Broadway Bound.'
Midtown Theatre's Broadway Bound — a "poignant comedy by Neil Simon about family and the ties that bind" — has its final run this weekend, with performances tonight, Fri. May 11 and tomorrow, Sat. May 12 at 7:30 p.m. When buying tickets to these shows just enter the code ARTSFEST for $15 tickets
— a $10 discount off general admission tix.
Broadway Bound is about that aforementioned family, namely, a guy named Eugene and his brother Stanley. The two are trying to break into the world of professional comedy writing, while dealing with family problems at home. Been there, right? Things really get messy when the brothers' jokes are aired on the radio — and hit a little too close to home for their family.
