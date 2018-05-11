Friday, May 11, 2018

Creative Mornings features local reporter, Quintin Washington, on Fri. May 18

Speaking on the topic of Commitment

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Fri, May 11, 2018 at 10:41 AM

Quintin Washington was the subject of a 2016 City Paper cover story. - JONATHAN BONCEK
  • Jonathan Boncek
I'm kind of surprised Quintin Washington, a local reporter who started his own YouTube channel, "Quintin's Close-ups," in 2012, hasn't been a featured speaker at Creative Mornings Charleston (CMCHS) before.

We wrote all about Washington — one of this city's most prolific reporters — in 2016, "The scoop on one of the Holy City's most prolific video journalists." Next Fri. May 18 at 8 a.m. Washington will speak at the Miller Gallery on the topic of commitment — which is probably one of the most well-suited pairings we've seen.

CMCHS sat down with Washington this week to ask him some questions like, "What do you love most about what you do?" and "What’s one skill you think everyone should have?" Those answers: "Serving the public" and "Being punctual." (Washington swung by CP headquarters earlier this week to interview music editor Kelly Rae Smith, and we can speak to the punctual part.)

When we interviewed Washington in 2016, he talked about his passion — journalism, saying, "Just because I'm not on television or radio or with a newspaper does not mean I'm not a journalist. After 461 interviews, I feel like this is a brand. This is a public service. I'm not doing it just for me. This is what God has called me to do to serve the public."
Read CMCHS' full interview online, and be sure to sign up for the free morning lecture series by 10 a.m. on Mon. May 14. Check out all of Quintin's interviews online.
Event Details Creative Mornings: Quintin Washington
@ Miller Gallery
149 1/2 East Bay St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Fri., May 18, 8 a.m.
Price: Free to attend
Lectures + Seminars
Map

