You could design Redux's next T-shirt

Now through May 31, local artists (and aspiring T-shirt designers) can submit designs to be considered for limited edition T-shirts for Redux. Here's the deal: submit a design — the only requirement is that it incorporates Redux in some capacity — to cara@reduxstudios.org for the chance to have your cool art featured on a tee.There will be three winning designs selected, and each winner will receive admission to a Redux workshop of their choice. The art space offers a ton of workshops and classes — from oil painting to encaustic techniques. You can check them all out online. Get creative, Charleston.