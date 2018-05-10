Thursday, May 10, 2018
You could design Redux's next T-shirt
Take a T and make a T
by Connelly Hardaway
on Thu, May 10, 2018 at 1:27 PM
Now through May 31, local artists (and aspiring T-shirt designers) can submit designs to be considered for limited edition T-shirts for Redux. Here's the deal: submit a design — the only requirement is that it incorporates Redux in some capacity — to cara@reduxstudios.org for the chance to have your cool art featured on a tee.
There will be three winning designs selected, and each winner will receive admission to a Redux workshop of their choice. The art space offers a ton of workshops and classes — from oil painting to encaustic techniques. You can check them all out online.
Get creative, Charleston.
