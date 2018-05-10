Second Southern Discomfort forum looks at inequities within Charleston's fashion community

Last week I posted a picture of me wearing an Afro and I had some negative feedback so I immediately took it down because it was never intended to offend anyone. I felt shamed and guilt because certain people thought I was mocking a race when in fact I was celebrating a culture and an era. I come from a mixed race background, Italian American on my dad’s side who’s grandparents were immigrants and my mother who was a Filipino immigrant. I was taught that we’re all God’s children and we should embrace all cultures and beliefs. In my opinion if someone wears their hair a certain way, dresses in a certain style, and listens to certain music that individual is admiring a culture or person, not mocking them. The real message in this picture was actually the most literal one, my Alpha Female t-shirt. I embrace change, I know how to love, I understand the importance of balance, I live with purpose, and I never give up. I can respect other people’s opinions, but I think my opinion is equally as important. We are community that needs to come together to move forward. ✌🏻✌🏼✌🏽✌🏾✌🏿

A post shared by Andrea Serrano (@charlestonshopcurator) on Oct 24, 2017 at 11:37am PDT