N. Charleston Arts Fest fine art and photography competition winners announced

On the heels of last week's North Charleston Arts Fest, a five day arts extravaganza celebrating everything from visual arts to dance to live theater, the festival announced its fine art and photography competition winners yesterday. Fine artists and amateur and professional photographers from across the state competed in multiple categories with cash awards totaling $6,350.The awards for fine art were decided by judge Zinnia Willits, the director of collections and operations at the Gibbes Museum of Art. The awards for photography were made at the discretion of David "Sully" Sullivan, a native Charlestonian whose recent clients include Volvo and The Wall Street Journal. In addition to judge awards, five pieces were selected for the City of North Charleston's permanent public art collection.Fun fact: local artist Bob Graham (who we featured in our Best of Charleston issue this year) won best drawing for his piece, "I've Heard a 1,000 Stories."