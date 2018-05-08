Tuesday, May 8, 2018
See how Charleston experienced the 1780 siege on a Revolutionary War tour this Thursday
A gallant defense
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Tue, May 8, 2018 at 12:14 PM
Photo courtesy of Anne S.K. Brown Military Collection, Brown University Library
In 1780, Charleston saw the longest formal siege of the American Revolution and the largest single British effort in South Carolina. The ground on which the siege, and the war, was waged, exists today beneath modern buildings and the rumbles of thousands of vehicles. Charleston Museum Director Carl P Borick will lead a downtown tour of the salient spots of the 1780 siege this Thurs. May 10 at 5:30 p.m. starting at the museum.
Borick is the author of A Gallant Defense: The Siege of Charleston, 1780
, a 250+ page book breaking down the month and a half long siege. Borick will lead tour goers through an urban landscape, pointing out where now a city park sparkles in the sun, cannons and muskets once fired.
Participants are invited to arrive to the museum a little early for refreshments and to get a copy of A Gallant Defense signed by the author. Tickets are $20 for members and $35 for non-members and can be purchase online
.
Tags: Charleston Museum, Revolutionary War, A Gallant Defense: The Siege of Charleston, Carl P Borick, Image