Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Redux hosts artists' talk for latest exhibit, 'The Rainbow Show,' tonight

The pot of gold if you will

The colors of the rainbow on display in Redux.
  • The colors of the rainbow on display in Redux.
Have you had a chance to check out Redux's multi-artist latest exhibit, The Rainbow Show? The works, created by Adam Eddy, Susan Klein, and Joshua Lynn, are visually stunning — I mean, they're based on rainbows, after all. The exhibit will be up until next Saturday, but to get the full effect of the artists' ideas behind the art, head to a talk tonight at 6 p.m., featuring each artist and moderated by Kirsten Moran. The talk is free, and you can RSVP on Facebook.

In an interview with City Paper last month, Klein talked about the idea of rainbows as a subject for art, "We think of rainbow imagery as non-intellectual, kind of New Age-y imagery and [for] children's toys. Is this OK for me to use this imagery that has these connotations?' Connotations of low art in popular culture. For me it's about giving myself permission in the studio to not be bound by any rules of what I should be doing."
