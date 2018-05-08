Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Piccolo Fringe features one man send-ups of 'Batman,' 'Pride and Prejudice,' and 'Stranger Things'

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, May 8, 2018 at 3:56 PM

Every year Piccolo Spoleto hits us hard across the face: "Whoa! Where did these 500 events come from?" Flipping through this year's schedule, we already teased some of the festival's shows — from 5th Wall's theater production, Crazy Bitch, to the quick talking lecture series, Pecha Kucha 30 — and now we're happy to share the real funny business, highlights of Piccolo Fringe.
The comedy portion of Piccolo Spoleto, presented by Theatre 99, is Piccolo Fringe — the fringiest, funniest, (and this year, family-friendliest, at least for one show) part of Piccolo. As always, Piccolo Fringe features Theatre 99 stalwarts, The Have Nots, and popular acts like Improv Riot and Nameless Numberhead. Even better this year, there's also a "clean" improv show, meaning you can finally bring your kids (or oldhead parents) out for the fun.

Charleston Comedy Fest darlings Reformed Whores make an appearance, as well as Charleston-based, all-female group, Mary Kay Has a Posse. You can harken back to the good old days of TV with Improvised Seinfeld, and learn all about Charleston's "history" with the aptly titled, Complete History of Charleston for Morons.

But perhaps the shows we're most looking forward to are those all performed by the same guy — funnyman Charles Ross who will put on not one, or two, or even three one man shows during Piccolo Fringe. This guy puts on four totally different performances throughout the fest — making light of such pop culture faves as Stranger Things and Pride & Prejudice.

