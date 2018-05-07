Monday, May 7, 2018

Celebrate stories of motherhood at 'Listen To Your Mother'

"A web connecting everyone"

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Mon, May 7, 2018 at 10:53 AM

This Fri. May 11 grab your mom, your friends, your siblings — and head to The Schoolhouse in West Ashley for Listen To Your Mother (LTYM), a live staged reading of stories from men and women, talking about the tragedies and triumphs of motherhood. Now in its fifth year in Charleston, the event features a diverse cast of men and women sharing what motherhood means to them. The stories start at 7:30 p.m. this Friday and tickets can be purchased online.

This year's cast of 14 includes a City Paper contributor, Helen Mitternight; a stand-up comedian and comedy show host, Keith Dee; a children's book author, Whitney McDuff; an entrepreneur, Katherine Hanson; and a sophomore in high school, Mary-Margaret Futch. LTYM is a national storytelling movement and is directed and produced locally by Becca Finley and Angie Mizzel, of Charleston Storytellers, which offers writers a platform to share their stories.

In a press release, Futch — the youngest of the group, no doubt — says, "Each story connects to another person's life as if the show is a web connecting everyone as one, one family, one heart."

Event Details Listen to Your Mother
@ The Schoolhouse
720 Magnolia Road
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
When: Fri., May 11, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $25
Buy Tickets
Map

