Spoleto Festival box office is now open at Gaillard Center

April showers bring May festival season, baby. If you haven't started buying up tickets to Spoleto Festival USA 2018 yet, then the start of the new month is the perfect time. The Spoleto box office opens May 1 at 9 a.m. The box office is located in the Gaillard Center at 95 Calhoun St. and is open daily, Mon.-Sun. from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
In case you hadn't noticed, we've been teasing Spoleto shows for a couple months now, offering you fest-heads an opportunity to really dive deep into what shows you may want to take in this season. From a mesmerizing opera
to dazzling dance
to an immersive "shaggy Satan story
" this year's fest promises to be a stunner.
Spoleto Salons, free behind-the-scenes chats with the festival's creative personnel, also begin May 1 with "The Audience of the Future
," a discussion with director Nigel Redden about how the fest stays relevant in the midst of emerging technologies — and audiences' ever shortening attention span. Reserve your seat at the salon online; each salon is held at Spoleto headquarters, 14 George St.
Learn more about salons, Spoleto shows, and how to buy tickets online at spoletousa.org
.