Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Spoleto Festival box office is now open at Gaillard Center

Free discussions, Spoleto Salons, start May 1 too

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, May 1, 2018 at 9:03 AM

click to enlarge SPOLETO FESTIVAL USA
  • Spoleto Festival USA
April showers bring May festival season, baby. If you haven't started buying up tickets to Spoleto Festival USA 2018 yet, then the start of the new month is the perfect time. The Spoleto box office opens May 1 at 9 a.m. The box office is located in the Gaillard Center at 95 Calhoun St. and is open daily, Mon.-Sun. from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Related A new finale venue, politically charged hip-hop, and a play about a sinking refugee boat make up Spoleto Festival USA 2018: Times they are a changin'
A new finale venue, politically charged hip-hop, and a play about a sinking refugee boat make up Spoleto Festival USA 2018
Times they are a changin'
High-flying Chagalls. High-pitched sopranos. Thimbles of whisky. Hundreds of rats. The 42nd annual Spoleto Festival USA cuts a vast and varied swath through the Western world, with much of the programming originating from the States or heading this way from just the other side of the Atlantic. When the festival ventures out, it's to the charming terrain of Cornish theater makers, the Tuscan settings for 19th-century opera, or the urban turf of ingenious New York City choreographers on the crest of their fifteen minutes.
By Maura Hogan
Features
In case you hadn't noticed, we've been teasing Spoleto shows for a couple months now, offering you fest-heads an opportunity to really dive deep into what shows you may want to take in this season. From a mesmerizing opera to dazzling dance to an immersive "shaggy Satan story" this year's fest promises to be a stunner.

Spoleto Salons, free behind-the-scenes chats with the festival's creative personnel, also begin May 1 with "The Audience of the Future," a discussion with director Nigel Redden about how the fest stays relevant in the midst of emerging technologies — and audiences' ever shortening attention span. Reserve your seat at the salon online; each salon is held at Spoleto headquarters, 14 George St.

Learn more about salons, Spoleto shows, and how to buy tickets online at spoletousa.org.
Location Details Spoleto Festival USA
14 George St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
General Location
Map

Tags: , , , ,

Location

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS