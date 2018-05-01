Spoleto Festival box office is now open at Gaillard Center

A new finale venue, politically charged hip-hop, and a play about a sinking refugee boat make up Spoleto Festival USA 2018

Times they are a changin'

High-flying Chagalls. High-pitched sopranos. Thimbles of whisky. Hundreds of rats. The 42nd annual Spoleto Festival USA cuts a vast and varied swath through the Western world, with much of the programming originating from the States or heading this way from just the other side of the Atlantic. When the festival ventures out, it's to the charming terrain of Cornish theater makers, the Tuscan settings for 19th-century opera, or the urban turf of ingenious New York City choreographers on the crest of their fifteen minutes.

By Maura Hogan

Features