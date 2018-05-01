Charleston artist Kristi Ryba takes home $25,000 prize at this year's ArtFields

The Southern Gallery's New Painting exhibit is a wide-ranging, multi-artist collection

New perspectives

There's a new exhibit that's beginning Sept. 29 at The Southern Gallery, and it's one of the most expansive displays of artistic talent in the region. Entitled New Painting, the exhibit features work by seven different artists hailing from Charleston, Atlanta, and Richmond, and their styles are all over the artistic map, from abstract to racially charged to three-dimensional.

By Vincent Harris

Visual Arts