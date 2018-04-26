Thursday, April 26, 2018
Former MADtv star Frank Caeti performs three show run at Theatre 99 next week
Connelly Hardaway
on Thu, Apr 26, 2018 at 1:23 PM
Former ensemble member and contributing writer on MADtv (y'all remember that show?) Frank Caeti heads to Theatre 99 from May 3-5 for three shows, alongside Theatre 99 company members. In addition to his improv, Caeti will teach a drop-in improv class on Fri. May 4 at 5 p.m. — no experience needed and the class is just $15. Caeti's performances take place on Thurs. May 3, Fri. May 4, and Sat. May 5 at 8 p.m. each night, and you can purchase tickets online.
In addition to his role on MADtv, Caeti has had roles on Modern Family
, Key and Peele
, Reno 911
, NCIS
, and more. He currently writes for the Cartoon Network/Boomerang series New Looney Tunes, and he co-wrote the web series Ithamar Has Nothing To Say
, which is currently being developed into a feature film with Sacha Baron Cohen's production company Four by Two Films.
