Former MADtv star Frank Caeti performs three show run at Theatre 99 next week

Former ensemble member and contributing writer on MADtv (y'all remember that show?) Frank Caeti heads to Theatre 99 from May 3-5 for three shows, alongside Theatre 99 company members. In addition to his improv, Caeti will teach a drop-in improv class on Fri. May 4 at 5 p.m. — no experience needed and the class is just $15. Caeti's performances take place on Thurs. May 3, Fri. May 4, and Sat. May 5 at 8 p.m. each night, and you can purchase tickets online.In addition to his role on MADtv, Caeti has had roles on, and more. He currently writes for the Cartoon Network/Boomerang series New Looney Tunes, and he co-wrote the web series , which is currently being developed into a feature film with Sacha Baron Cohen's production company Four by Two Films.