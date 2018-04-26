Thursday, April 26, 2018
Charleston's Janae Claxton wins national Poetry Out Loud competition and $20,000 scholarship
"And I will tell about it"
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Thu, Apr 26, 2018 at 12:30 PM
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Janae Claxton took home the gold, err, $20K last night.
She did it! Last night, First Baptist Church High School student Janae Claxton took home fist place in the national Poetry Out Loud competition in Washington, D.C. Beating out hundreds of thousands of other high school students, Claxton took home the prize of $20,000 after reciting, "I Go Back to May 1937" by Sharon Olds.
"I Go Back to May 1937
" looks back on a time when the author's parents were young and didn't yet know how their lives would turn out. The last line is haunting, and clearly, was uttered with gusto by Claxton, "Do what you are going to do, and I will tell about it."
Tags: Janae Claxton, Poetry Out Loud, First Baptist Church High School, NEA, Image