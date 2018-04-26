Charleston's Janae Claxton wins national Poetry Out Loud competition and $20,000 scholarship

First Baptist student Janae Claxton named Poetry Out Loud champ

Congrats, Janae

Janae Claxton, a junior at First Baptist School, has been named the 2017 South Carolina Poetry Out Loud state champion. She'll move on to the finals in D.C., held April 24-26 where the winner takes home a $20,000 scholarship. As state champ, Claxton wins $200 and a $500 stipend to purchase poetry books for their school library.

By Connelly Hardaway

