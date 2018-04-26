Thursday, April 26, 2018

Charleston's Janae Claxton wins national Poetry Out Loud competition and $20,000 scholarship

"And I will tell about it"

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Apr 26, 2018 at 12:30 PM

click to enlarge Janae Claxton took home the gold, err, $20K last night. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Janae Claxton took home the gold, err, $20K last night.
She did it! Last night, First Baptist Church High School student Janae Claxton took home fist place in the national Poetry Out Loud competition in Washington, D.C. Beating out hundreds of thousands of other high school students, Claxton took home the prize of $20,000 after reciting, "I Go Back to May 1937" by Sharon Olds.
Related First Baptist student Janae Claxton named Poetry Out Loud champ: Congrats, Janae
First Baptist student Janae Claxton named Poetry Out Loud champ
Congrats, Janae
Janae Claxton, a junior at First Baptist School, has been named the 2017 South Carolina Poetry Out Loud state champion. She'll move on to the finals in D.C., held April 24-26 where the winner takes home a $20,000 scholarship. As state champ, Claxton wins $200 and a $500 stipend to purchase poetry books for their school library.
By Connelly Hardaway
Culture Shock
"I Go Back to May 1937" looks back on a time when the author's parents were young and didn't yet know how their lives would turn out. The last line is haunting, and clearly, was uttered with gusto by Claxton, "Do what you are going to do, and I will tell about it."

