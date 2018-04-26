Charleston Performing Arts Center presents family-friendly Dragtime Cabaret

-
Brooke Collins is the host and emcee for Dragtime Cabaret shows.
Charleston Performing Arts Center — the Folly Road theater not to be confused with North Chuck's PAC — has been putting on a successful run of Dragtime Cabaret shows these past few months, and now the whole fam-damily can attend. On Wed. May 16 at 6 p.m., Dragtime Cabaret puts on a show that's "suitable for children of all ages." Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased online
While we personally think all drag shows are family-friendly (introducing your kids to alternative performances is awesome parenting in our book), Dragtime Cabaret has made this performance a little more, say, low key for the kids — but be forewarned, parents, the music in this show is still loud.
What makes a drag show family-friendly? According to CPAC's director of development, Allison McCleary, these performances won't have any vulgarity and music won't have inappropriate words and themes. She says, "If it's anything like our other monthly drag shows, I wouldn't be surprised if we keep doing the family-friendly shows. It's going to be a great night of fun music, comedy, beautiful costumes and a way for parents to introduce their kids to something unique and different."
If you're looking for adult-friendly drag shows, look no further than next month's two adults-only Dragtime Cabaret shows, held on Tues. May 15 at 8 p.m.and Wed. May 16 at 9 p.m. Please note that there's a two drink minimum purchase at adult shows (which we imagine won't be a problem for all you party people.)