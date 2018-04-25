Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Tonight: Charleston high school student Janae Claxton competes in national finals of Poetry Out Loud competition

Beating out hundreds of thousands of other students

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, Apr 25, 2018 at 11:02 AM

click to enlarge Charleston's Claxton is one of nine finalists out of an original pool of over 300,000 high school students. - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Charleston's Claxton is one of nine finalists out of an original pool of over 300,000 high school students.

Tonight First Baptist Church High School student Janae Claxton (who took home the prize of S.C. state champion for the second time this year) competes in the national finals of the Poetry Out Loud competition, held in Washington, D.C. Going  up against eight other high school students — hailing from Arizona to Vermont — Claxton competes for the chance to win a $20,000 scholarship. Holy moly (roly poly).
Related Poetry Out Loud Finals to take place in Columbia on March 10: Speak up, speak out
Poetry Out Loud Finals to take place in Columbia on March 10
Speak up, speak out
Two Charleston County students will compete against four regional winners in the Poetry Out Loud state finals in Columbia on March 10. Janae Claxton, from First Baptist Church High School, and Keegan Dustin, from Charleston County School of the Arts, will recite poems of their choosing in hopes of representing South Carolina in the national competition this April in Washington, D.C.
By Katie Molpus
Culture Shock
Poetry Out Loud, an initiative of the National Endowment of the Arts, was started in 2005, and provides students and teachers, locally and nationally, with resources and funds to inspire the next generation of poets. The Poetry Out Loud competition has students reciting classic and contemporary poetry, advancing from an initial pool of 300,000 high school students across the country.

In a press release about the Poetry Out Loud finals, NEA chairman Jane Chu says, "These students pour their dedication and skills into reciting their selected poems in a meaningful way that connects with those who are listening. The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to join the Poetry Foundation and the state arts agencies in making it possible for students all across the country to connect with great works of poetry through this competition."

Watch Claxton compete tonight starting at 7 p.m. via a free live stream on arts.gov.


Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS