Tonight: Charleston high school student Janae Claxton competes in national finals of Poetry Out Loud competition

Poetry Out Loud Finals to take place in Columbia on March 10

Speak up, speak out

Two Charleston County students will compete against four regional winners in the Poetry Out Loud state finals in Columbia on March 10. Janae Claxton, from First Baptist Church High School, and Keegan Dustin, from Charleston County School of the Arts, will recite poems of their choosing in hopes of representing South Carolina in the national competition this April in Washington, D.C.

By Katie Molpus

Culture Shock