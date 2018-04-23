Monday, April 23, 2018

Charleston's JCC Without Walls Bookfest presents author of 'My Jewish Year,' Abigail Pogrebin

"18 holidays, one wondering Jew"

Posted by Will Allen on Mon, Apr 23, 2018 at 11:09 AM

AMAZON.COM
  • amazon.com
What do you know about Jewish traditions? The Charleston Jewish Community Center will host a discussion with author Abigail Pogrebin, who, despite being raised as a practicing member of the Jewish community, spent an entire year researching that very question. Pogrebin shares her findings with Charleston on Thurs. May 3 at 7 p.m. at the Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Synagogue on Hasell Street.

In her book My Jewish Year, Pogrebin recounts the year she spent researching, observing, and writing about every facet of a Jewish year. Despite growing up following these holiday rituals, Pogrebin realized she knew little about their importance or relevance. The book uncovers the history and practices of these holidays with a sense of humor and an homage to The Year of Living Biblically by A. J. Jacobs, who wrote the book’s forward.

This talk is part of the Charleston Jewish Community Center Without Walls Bookfest. The Center is a nonprofit that focuses on building community engagement through a Jewish lens.

Tickets for this event are $10 and are available now. Kosher refreshments will be served.
Event Details JCC WOW Bookfest: Abigail Pogrebin
@ Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim
90 Hasell Street
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Thu., May 3, 7 p.m.
Books + Poetry
Map

