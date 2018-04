Charleston's JCC Without Walls Bookfest presents author of 'My Jewish Year,' Abigail Pogrebin

click to enlarge amazon.com

What do you know about Jewish traditions? The Charleston Jewish Community Center will host a discussion with author Abigail Pogrebin, who, despite being raised as a practicing member of the Jewish community, spent an entire year researching that very question. Pogrebin shares her findings with Charleston on Thurs. May 3 at 7 p.m. at the Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Synagogue on Hasell Street.In her bookPogrebin recounts the year she spent researching, observing, and writing about every facet of a Jewish year. Despite growing up following these holiday rituals, Pogrebin realized she knew little about their importance or relevance. The book uncovers the history and practices of these holidays with a sense of humor and an homage toby A. J. Jacobs, who wrote the book’s forward.This talk is part of the Charleston Jewish Community Center Without Walls Bookfest. The Center is a nonprofit that focuses on building community engagement through a Jewish lens.Tickets for this event are $10 and are available now . Kosher refreshments will be served.